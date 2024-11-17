A Father, Friend, and Colleague—Ode to Senlong

You stood tall like an Iroko tree,

A pillar of strength, a legacy to see,

Your life, a testament to battles won,

A Nigerian story, forever to be sung.

As Chairman of the Council, you led the way,

I, a member, learned from your wisdom each day,

We traversed eras, from politics to law,

Jurisprudence and family life, your impact we saw.

Your love for your wife, a guiding light,

Your children, a testament to your might,

Fantastic individuals, shaped by your care,

A family bound, by love and shared air.

Death may come, but your legacy remains,

A defiance to mortality’s cold pains,

Your spirit, a flame that will forever burn,

Inspiring generations, your story to learn.

Though your time with us may end,

Your impact, a never-ending trend,

You lived, you loved, you left your mark,

A life well-lived, a shining spark.

Rest now, dear friend, your journey’s done,

But your memory, forever in our hearts, will be won.

He was an iroko, a towering figure whose shadow covered generations with wisdom, justice, and grace. To me, he was more than a senior colleague; he was a father, a friend, a mentor in whom I found both warmth and wisdom. Honorable Justice Chrysanthus Paul Naanbuot Senlong rtd, a name that resonates like a chorus of triumphs, was not just a man of his time but a pillar for all time.

As Chairman of the Plateau MultiDoor Courthouse Council, he presided with dignity and vision; as a member, I learned under his patient tutelage. It was there that our lives crossed paths. His life was a mosaic of many battles fought and won, of travails that honed his steel and a legacy that embodied the Nigerian story—resilient, complex, and profoundly human.

His life, much like Nigeria’s leadership journey, was a study in contrasts: victories and trials, light and shadow. Justice Senlong exemplified what leadership should be—selfless, driven by purpose, and guided by a moral compass. He lived a life of service, not for personal gain but for the collective good, a trait starkly absent in many corridors of power today. His ethos reminds us that leadership is not about titles but the legacy left behind.

He spoke of eras—his era, my era, and those yet to come. His mind was a vast archive where politics, but more of jurisprudence, and family life interwove seamlessly. He loved to tell tales of times gone by, and in each anecdote, there was a lesson wrapped in humor, wit, and his unique perspective on life.

His leadership, though firmly rooted in the judiciary, extended far beyond the courtroom. He taught us the value of shared wisdom, showing that mentorship is an integral part of leadership. Much like Nigeria’s need for leaders who inspire the younger generation, Justice Senlong’s ability to connect eras highlights the importance of continuity and shared growth.

He loved his wife deeply and celebrated the joy of raising children who now stand as towering testaments to his guidance and integrity. His love for his family was as enduring as his commitment to justice, and he lived with the humility of a man whose private victories mattered just as much as his public triumphs.

Justice Senlong was more than a judge; he was justice personified. As the pioneer Chairman of the Plateau State Multi-Door Courthouse, he opened avenues, believing the courtroom not just a place of verdicts but of healing. His years on the Federal High Court bench were marked by fairness and wisdom that etched his name in the annals of Nigerian jurisprudence.

His approach to conflict resolution, emphasizing dialogue over discord as a seasoned arbitrator, is a principle Nigeria desperately needs in its leadership. Justice Senlong showed us that lasting solutions come from listening, mediating, and understanding, not from imposing or dictating. His legacy reminds us that healing is possible when those in power prioritize people over politics.

Before donning the judicial robe, he wore many hats: a private legal practitioner, a lecturer shaping minds at the Faculty of Law at the University of Jos, and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Plateau State, where his tenure (1987-1990) remains a benchmark of legal reform.

Justice Senlong was a scholar whose words adorned journals and books, and his intellect was sought in the most challenging of terrains—economic crimes and money laundering. As a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch, his wisdom found relevance across domestic and international borders, bringing clarity and resolution where others saw conflict.

Yet, leadership is not only about the titles one holds; it is about the impact one leaves behind. Justice Senlong’s life shows us that true leaders cultivate knowledge, build frameworks, and inspire trust. His commitment to transparency and fairness contrasts sharply with the corruption that has corroded many institutions in Nigeria.

And yet, behind this monumental career was a man of simple pleasures. Golfing, farming, and traveling were his escapes, the quiet moments where his soul rested and recharged. These hobbies mirrored his character: the precision of a golfer, the nurturing hand of a farmer, and the curiosity of a traveler.

His hobbies speak to the balance that every leader must strive for. His life was not consumed by work alone; he understood the value of rest and renewal. This balance is a lesson for a nation whose leaders often burn out or lose focus due to an overwhelming pursuit of power. Justice Senlong’s ability to step back and recharge gave him the clarity needed to lead effectively.

To me, he was a fountain of wisdom and a wellspring of encouragement. His words carried the weight of his experience but were never heavy with judgment. He saw in me a son, a friend, and a fellow traveler on the path of service and duty. We shared stories, ideas, and dreams, and in those exchanges, I found a mentor who understood the importance of passing the baton to the next generation.

This is the kind of leadership Nigeria must aspire to—a leadership that fosters collaboration, encourages mentorship, and leaves room for others to grow. Justice Senlong believed in creating spaces for others to thrive, a stark contrast to the self-serving tendencies that plague many of our leaders today.

Justice Senlong’s life speaks volumes about the enduring spirit of integrity, perseverance, and excellence. He was a man who planted seeds of hope and justice wherever he went, and the fruits of his labor will continue to nourish generations.

Indeed, his legacy reminds us that leadership is not a sprint but a marathon. Justice Senlong understood the importance of laying foundations that others could build upon. This is a lesson for Nigeria—a nation in dire need of leaders who think not only of today but of the generations yet unborn.

As I pen these words, one that I do not regularly pen, I am reminded of the iroko that stands even in death—its roots deep in the soil, its branches stretching toward the heavens. Justice Chrysanthus Paul Naanbuot Senlong, your legacy is a canopy under which we find shelter, and your life remains a blueprint for all who seek to live with purpose, courage, and love.

Rest well, great iroko. You were, and will forever be, a father, friend, and colleague to all who had the privilege of walking beside you. May your life inspire us to be better leaders, better citizens, and better humans, and if we can, be better than you, then Nigeria will win—albeit time will tell

