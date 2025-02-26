Chelsea Back to Winning Ways with Emphatic Victory Over Bottom-Placed Southampton

Chelsea returned to winning ways with an emphatic victory over bottom-placed Southampton in their Matchday 27 clash of the English Premier League.

The Blues netted four goals, scoring three in the first half. Christopher Nkunku, Neto Pedro, and Lewis Colwill were all involved in the goals. In the second half, Marc Cucurella added the final touch, extending Chelsea’s lead to 4-0 at full-time.

Chelsea dominated possession with 60%, recording 19 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target.

After three consecutive defeats in all competitions, Chelsea climbed back into the top four. However, they could slip to sixth place if Manchester City and Newcastle United win their games in hand.

Elsewhere, other matches produced surprising results. Crystal Palace stunned Aston Villa with a 4-1 home victory, Brighton eased past Bournemouth, and Fulham secured a big away win against Wolves.