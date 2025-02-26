Nedu Wazobia Takes Legal Action Against VeryDarkMan Over Defamation Claims

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia has officially served social media critic VeryDarkMan with a pre-action notice over alleged defamatory remarks made against him.

VeryDarkMan shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing that Nedu’s legal team had taken issue with a 12-minute video he posted on YouTube and Instagram on February 19, 2025.

The video, titled “How Nedu Diverted NGO Scholarship Meant for Nigerians,” was described by the lawyers as “defamatory, false, and disparaging” toward their client.

In the notice, the lawyers clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz Picture and Media Ltd but is only a talent under the brand.

They demanded that VeryDarkMan remove all videos related to Nedu from his platforms within 24 hours, issue a public apology, and pay N500 million in damages for harming Nedu’s reputation.

Failure to comply, they warned, would result in legal action.

Reacting to the notice in a video, VeryDarkMan acknowledged receiving it and told his followers to brace for a legal showdown. “Nedu’s lawyers have served me o, so make una get ready for court case,” he said.