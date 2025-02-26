Muslim-Muslim Ticket Has Not Benefited The Muslim Community– Shari’a Council

According to the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), the Muslim-Muslim ticket that brought President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima into office in 2023, has not yielded the expected benefits for the Muslim community.

President of SCSN, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyyatullah, who stated this at a Pre-Ramadan Lecture, berated the Tinubu-led administration for failing to address the plight of Nigerian Muslims, despite the general belief that the ticket would be advantageous to them.

“We have seen Nigerians vote for people of the same Islamic faith into the Presidency without turning the country into an unceasing battlefield, but we have not seen justice and equity done to all communities, irrespective of their faith,” Hadiyyatullah stated.

He decried that millions of Muslims remain politically marginalized across various parts of the country despite their significant population and constitutional rights.

The Muslim cleric warned against what he described as an attempt to suppress the rights of South West Muslims to organize mechanisms that would enhance their coexistence with Christians within their communities.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the South West and we advise those who think they can divide the Nigerian Muslim Umma to find other mischief to engage themselves,” he added.

Hadiyyatullah also expressed worries over the worsening economic hardship in the country, urging the federal government to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

He explained further; “The Umma looks up to us for guidance and assurances that their faith will not be sacrificed on the altar of political opportunism and greed. Many Muslims are being encouraged to think they have been betrayed to vote for this administration”.