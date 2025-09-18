Cardi B Expecting Her Fourth Child with Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Music artist Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her fourth child.Â

This will be her first child with her partner, American football player Stefon Diggs.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B told anchor Gayle King, in a pre-taped interview on CBS Mornings, which aired on Wednesday, 17 September. Responding to King’s congratulatory message, Cardi shared, “I’m excited.”



“I feel like I’m in a good space.” According to the rapper, sheÂ is preparing for the babyâ€™s arrival while also working on her upcoming music projects.

She described feeling strong and motivated during this period.

The artist, whose birth name is Belcalis AlmÃ¡nzar, said that her relationship with Diggs is based on mutual support.

She explained that they encourage each other to continue improving in their respective careers.

Cardi B added that Diggs helps her feel safe and confident, especially during moments of stress related to her work.

Cardi B and Diggs have been in a relationship since late 2024. They appeared in public together for the first time in May 2025 at a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B said she chose to keep the relationship and pregnancy private until she was ready to share the news.

Cardi B has three children: daughters Blossom Belle and Kulture Kiari, and son Wave Set from her previous marriage to fellow artist Offset. Diggs has an eight-year-old daughter named Nova. This will be Cardi Bâ€™s fourth child and Diggsâ€™ second.

According to recent financial reports, Cardi B has an estimated net worth of 80 million dollars, while Diggs has an estimated net worth of 60 million dollars. Diggs currently plays as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He signed a three-year contract worth 63.5 million dollars earlier this year. Cardi Bâ€™s income comes from music sales, live tours, brand endorsements, and other business ventures.

Both are regarded as leading figures in their industries and have stated that they are looking forward to the new addition to their family.