FG Reintroduces History as Compulsory School Subject to Strengthen National Identity

The Federal Government has announced the reintroduction of Nigerian History as a compulsory subject in the basic education curriculum, a move aimed at strengthening national identity, unity, patriotism, and responsible citizenship.

For the first time in decades, pupils across the country will now study History continuously from Primary 1 to Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3).

At the Senior Secondary level, students in SSS1–3 will take a newly introduced subject, Civic and Heritage Studies, which integrates elements of History with Civic Education.

According to the revised curriculum, pupils in Primary 1–6 will be introduced to Nigeria’s origins, heroes, rulers, culture, politics, economy, religions, colonial rule, and post-independence governance.

At the JSS level, students will delve deeper into civilisations, empires, trade, European contacts, amalgamation, independence, democracy, and civic values.

The Ministers of Education described the reform as a priceless gift to the nation, one that will reconnect children with their roots while inspiring pride, unity, and a stronger commitment to national development.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Ministry has released the revised curriculum, with plans underway to retrain teachers, provide teaching resources, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move as a major step toward revitalising Nigeria’s education sector and preserving the country’s rich historical heritage for future generations.