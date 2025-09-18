spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 18, 2025 - 4:25 PM

FG Reintroduces History as Compulsory School Subject to Strengthen National Identity

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

FG Restructures TRCN and NTI to Boost Teacher Professionalism
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has announced the reintroduction of Nigerian History as a compulsory subject in the basic education curriculum, a move aimed at strengthening national identity, unity, patriotism, and responsible citizenship.

For the first time in decades, pupils across the country will now study History continuously from Primary 1 to Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3).

At the Senior Secondary level, students in SSS1–3 will take a newly introduced subject, Civic and Heritage Studies, which integrates elements of History with Civic Education.

According to the revised curriculum, pupils in Primary 1–6 will be introduced to Nigeria’s origins, heroes, rulers, culture, politics, economy, religions, colonial rule, and post-independence governance.

At the JSS level, students will delve deeper into civilisations, empires, trade, European contacts, amalgamation, independence, democracy, and civic values.

The Ministers of Education described the reform as a priceless gift to the nation, one that will reconnect children with their roots while inspiring pride, unity, and a stronger commitment to national development.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Ministry has released the revised curriculum, with plans underway to retrain teachers, provide teaching resources, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the move as a major step toward revitalising Nigeria’s education sector and preserving the country’s rich historical heritage for future generations.

Previous article
FG Disburses N330bn to Vulnerable Nigerians –Wale Edun
Next article
Cardi B Expecting Her Fourth Child with Boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Marijuana Farmer Disguised as ‘Mad Man’ Nabbed in Anambra, Weed Plantation Uncovered (VIDEO)

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
A 43-year-old man, identified as Patrick Ojele, has been...

Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Cuts Trucking Costs by 65% Through Digital Call-Up System

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Following the deployment of the electronic call-up system, Etò,...

Over 651 Kidneys Worth $41bn Illegally Trafficked in Nigeria -BUK Don

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A professor of medicine at Bayero University, Kano (BUK),...

Nigerian Stock Market Adds N309 Billion as Investors Drive Gains in 26 Equities

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
With fresh interest in Aradel Holdings and 25 other...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Marijuana Farmer Disguised as ‘Mad Man’ Nabbed in Anambra, Weed Plantation Uncovered (VIDEO)

News 0
A 43-year-old man, identified as Patrick Ojele, has been...

Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Cuts Trucking Costs by 65% Through Digital Call-Up System

Business 0
Following the deployment of the electronic call-up system, Etò,...

Over 651 Kidneys Worth $41bn Illegally Trafficked in Nigeria -BUK Don

News 0
A professor of medicine at Bayero University, Kano (BUK),...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x