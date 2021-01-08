Buhari Laments Death Of Kano Politician, Bello Isah Bayero 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of prominent Kano politician, Alhaji Bello Isah Bayero, describing him as “an upstanding politician whose shining virtues should be emulated and put into practice by other Nigerians.”

Bayero died on Thursday evening at the age of 85.

Reacting to news of the death of the scion of Kano Emirate, President Buhari said that “I have lost a passionate, committed and sincere supporter in my political journey and struggles.”

According to the President, “the late Bello Isah Bayero had demonstrated such virtues in his politics and men of his kind are rare in a society like ours where money is valued more than principles.”

Buhari noted that “the late Isah was working on a project to preserve my legacy after leaving office and he was doing so on his own accord out of sheer loyalty to my political cause.”

“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with aljanna. May God grant his family, friends, the Kano Emirate Council the fortitude to bear this great loss, Amin,” the President prayed.

Also reacting, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Friday described Bayero’s death as a great loss, not only to his family but the state.

He said, “We received, with the deepest shock, the death of Alhaji Bello Isah Bayero, who died when the state and the nation needed him the most.

“He was a gentleman, whose political leadership helped in the restoration of our democracy.

“As a gentleman, who trained many in many human endeavours, we missed him the most.

“His death is a great loss to Nigerian democracy, our traditional institution and political leadership.

“Bayero was an embodiment of humility, excellence, productivity, openness, transparency, accountability and that he was a father to the state and Nigerian democracy.

“What remains for us now, is to pray for Allah’s forgiveness and blessings on his soul and seek Allah’s guidance to give us all the courage to bear this great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am sending this condolence to his immediate families, our royal institution, friends and all other well-wishers of the late elder statesman, Bello Isa Bayero.’’