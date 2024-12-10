Buba Galadima Rejects Akume’s Call for Northerners to Delay Presidential Bid

Buba Galadima, a prominent leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has blasted George Akume’s recent suggestion that northern politicians with presidential ambitions should wait until 2031.

Galadima described the statement as “ridiculous” during an interview on Monday at News Night, an Arise Television program.

Akume, while speaking on Sunday, had urged northerners aspiring for the presidency in 2027 to allow President Bola Tinubu to potentially complete a second term. He also advised Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, to defer his ambitions until 2031.

In response, Galadima rejected the idea, stating that the way Nigerians feel about their leaders will influence their votes in 2027.

He emphasized the importance of evaluating leaders based on their performance and ability to fulfill promises rather than focusing on regional considerations.

“I don’t want to discuss Nigerian politics on the basis of north and south. I am a nationalist,” Galadima said. “How people feel now will determine the way they vote in 2027. Contrary to Akume’s claims, there will be a vacancy in 2027.”

He also criticized efforts to limit political competition and accused the current administration of trying to undermine the democratic process.

“We know the APC government is offering billions to compromise party leaders and align them with its agenda, aiming to ensure no opposition candidate emerges in 2027,” he alleged.

Despite these challenges, Galadima expressed confidence in Nigeria’s democratic system and called on Nigerians to protect electoral integrity.

“I am happy that Africans are now changing governments through the ballot box. We must stand firm to ensure this continues, not just for politicians but for the nation,” he added.

