Governor Zulum Hosts World Bank Country Director in Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State welcomed the World Bank Country Director, Ndiame Diop, to the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday.

Mr. Diop expressed his gratitude to Governor Zulum for visiting the World Bank’s head office in Abuja to congratulate him on his new posting to Nigeria.

He also commended the state government for its dedication to executing impactful projects across the state.

In response, Governor Zulum acknowledged the World Bank’s ongoing support for Borno State and reaffirmed the government’s readiness to partner with the organization to achieve shared objectives.

He specifically urged the World Bank to consider supporting the state’s livestock development initiative.

The governor later accompanied the World Bank Country Director to inspect the Fori Bridge, which was severely damaged by flooding, and the Alau Dam, highlighting areas where assistance is needed.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education led the World Bank team on a tour of education-related projects implemented by the state government and schools affected by the recent floods in the state capital.

