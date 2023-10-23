Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Labour Party’s Appeal Against Tinubu’s victory

The Supreme Court, Nigeria’s apex court, has reserved judgment on the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The LP’s appeal is built on a number of grounds and allegations of electoral fraud and irregularities.

Adopting his addresses, Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu urged the court to hear the appeal.

The seven-man panel led by John Inyang Okoro after listening to the submissions of the parties involved in the matter said the judgment date would be communicated to them.

Other members of the panel are Uwani Aji, Mohammed Garba, Ibrahim Saulawa, Adamu Jauro, Abubakar Tijjani, and Emmanuel Agim.

More details later….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...