The situation in Gaza right now is devastating as Israel has refused to ceasefire.

Since October 7, when Hamas struck Israel, 5,087 people, 2,055 children, and 1,119 women have been killed – says the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza on Monday morning.

With Israel claiming its target is on Hamas infrastructure, including tunnels, the region receives 320 targets hit in a day. As a result, 436 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry, have been killed in the past 24 hours.

Over the past three days, a total of 34 trucks entered Gaza through Rafah crossing bordering Egypt. However, the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the United Nations Security Council for not responding swiftly to the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza. They called for permanent humanitarian corridors to be established in order to provide aid and protection to Palestinians in Gaza.

With twelve hospitals and 32 medical centers out of service due to Israeli air strikes, fuel depletion, and depleting medical resources, relief groups have warned that the humanitarian crisis inside the strip is worsening. According to the United Nations, Gaza normally receives 455 aid trucks per day, which meant that 7,280 trucks should have entered Gaza between October 7 and October 22.

The Israeli Defense Force says 64 people were detained overnight, including 37 members of Hamas.