September 6, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Let Your Poetic Voice Vibe And Rivet 

Poem
— By: Ndaba Sibanda

Let length limits and presentation be open
like floodgates, yet breathe care and control.
Let there be no ceiling to a degree of grace or grit.
Poetics of pebbles fosters evolution and ingenuity.
Are you not of the opinion that the longer the poem,
the heartier and healthier it has to be? Is the petite
not the potent in poetry? Is there no power in precision
and imagery, wording and weaving emotions and echoes?
Don’t you honestly believe that a piece can be single-paced
or fast-paced, yet power an emotional intensity and interest?
Let your poetic voice nail, rain, bellow and breeze across each word,
line, stanza and idiom and bear its statement, balminess and beauty.
Ndaba Sibanda
