67-Year-Old Man and Accomplice Arrested for Killing Police Officer Over Pot of Soup in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 67-year-old man, Ezekiel Kefas, and a 44-year-old accomplice, Stephen Zabadi, for allegedly murdering a police officer over a broken pot of soup in Lamurde Local Government Area.

According to reports, the officer, Ibrahim Maizabiwa, was beaten to death after allegedly breaking a clay pot of soup belonging to Kefas.

The incident occurred at Wamsa-Suwa Ward, and the suspects were arrested on November 19, 2024.

The police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, stating that the son of the deceased, Danlami Maizabuwa, reported the matter.

Investigations revealed that Maizabiwa, an officer with the Gombe State Command, was visiting Kefas when the incident occurred. He was killed and buried in the community.

During interrogation, Kefas denied responsibility for the killing, claiming it was a mob action.

He alleged that thugs, including two individuals named Yakubu Suleiman and Kilyobas, were responsible for the attack.

“My friend came and started destroying items in my house, including a pot of soup and a water storage pot. He also assaulted people, which caused women and children to raise the alarm. This attracted thugs who beat him to death,” Kefas said.

The police are continuing their investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...