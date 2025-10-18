spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 18, 2025 - 8:12 AM

Kaduna: Seven Killed as Bandits, Illegal Miners Engage in Gun Battle

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Peace Talks: Bandits Ask Katsina Government for Schools, Hospitals, and Grazing Areas
Bandits
At least seven people were feared dead on Thursday after a violent clash between suspected bandits and a group of illegal miners in Kuyello Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
According to report the incident happened around 11 a.m. and caused panic in the usually peaceful community. Gunshots rang out across the area, forcing many residents to run into nearby bushes for safety.
Kuyello, located in the eastern part of Birnin Gwari, borders Zamfara and Katsina states both known for frequent cases of banditry and illegal mining that have affected security in the region.
Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began when a suspected bandit demanded money from the illegal miners operating in the area. The miners reportedly refused to pay, leading to an argument that ended with the bandit’s death.
A community leader living near the area told reporters that the slain bandit had come from neighbouring Zamfara State to collect money from the miners, as he had done before.
 “He came asking for payment as usual, but this time the miners resisted. An argument broke out, and he was killed. They buried him in a shallow grave,” the source said, speaking anonymously for security reasons.
The leader added that when the bandit’s gang members learned about his death, they invaded Kuyello in broad daylight, shooting randomly. “By the time it was over, seven people were dead, including some of the miners,” he said.
Previous article
BREAKING: Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno
Next article
‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Wike Twerks For Tinubu For Laying Nigeria’s Road to Real Progress

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
What does peace mean to a people who have...

BREAKING: Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack on...

#EndSARS: A Rehearsed Coming Revolution

Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi Muhammad -
“All receipted palliative items were evenly distributed as planned....

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Wike Twerks For Tinubu For Laying Nigeria’s Road to Real Progress

News 0
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

‎The Crossroads of Truth: South East’s Moment of Reckoning 

Opinions 0
What does peace mean to a people who have...

BREAKING: Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno

News 0
Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack on...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x