Kaduna: Seven Killed as Bandits, Illegal Miners Engage in Gun Battle

At least seven people were feared dead on Thursday after a violent clash between suspected bandits and a group of illegal miners in Kuyello Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to report the incident happened around 11 a.m. and caused panic in the usually peaceful community. Gunshots rang out across the area, forcing many residents to run into nearby bushes for safety.

Kuyello, located in the eastern part of Birnin Gwari, borders Zamfara and Katsina states both known for frequent cases of banditry and illegal mining that have affected security in the region.

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began when a suspected bandit demanded money from the illegal miners operating in the area. The miners reportedly refused to pay, leading to an argument that ended with the bandit’s death.

A community leader living near the area told reporters that the slain bandit had come from neighbouring Zamfara State to collect money from the miners, as he had done before.

“He came asking for payment as usual, but this time the miners resisted. An argument broke out, and he was killed. They buried him in a shallow grave,” the source said, speaking anonymously for security reasons.

The leader added that when the bandit’s gang members learned about his death, they invaded Kuyello in broad daylight, shooting randomly. “By the time it was over, seven people were dead, including some of the miners,” he said.