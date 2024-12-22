Brazilian Court Orders Adele’s Song Removed Over Copyright Drama

In a dramatic twist of events, a Brazilian court has ordered Adele’s song Million Years Ago to be pulled from radio stations and streaming platforms worldwide following allegations of copyright infringement.

The case was brought forward by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, who claims that Adele’s 2015 hit borrows heavily from his 1996 samba classic, Mulheres, originally performed by renowned Brazilian artist Martinho da Vila.

According to Geraes, the similarities between the two songs are impossible to ignore, and he’s not taking the matter lightly. He’s demanding $160,000 in compensation for moral damages, along with a songwriting credit for Adele’s track.

Judge Victor Torres, who ruled in favor of the composer, wasn’t messing around either. He warned the Brazilian branches of Sony and Universal that they’ll face a hefty $8,000 fine for every instance of non-compliance with the order.

Fans are left wondering: Is this a case of creative coincidence, or did Adele’s tune stray a little too close to Brazilian shores?

