Nigeria Police Debunks Amnesty International’s Claims on #EndBadGovernance Protest Violence

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has addressed allegations made by Amnesty International in a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests.”

Amnesty International claimed that police actions during the protests in August 2024 resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals across six northern states.

In a detailed briefing on Sunday, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, refuted these claims, describing them as false, misleading, and unverified.

The NPF conducted independent investigations in all affected states, concluding that the alleged incidents were either fabricated, inaccurately reported, or caused by unrelated factors such as terrorist activity or violence among protesters.

According to him, Borno State Claims of police throwing grenades were debunked. Deaths were caused by improvised explosive devices planted by unknown persons, not the police.

“Niger State, Alleged killings in Suleja were found to be untrue, with no evidence supporting Amnesty International’s claims.”

“Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Kano States: Allegations of police shootings were also found to be baseless, with verified reports indicating no police involvement in the alleged incidents.”

The NPF accused Amnesty International of relying on unverified sources and sensational reporting, undermining the credibility of its findings.

It emphasized its commitment to upholding human rights, ensuring protesters’ safety, and using force only when necessary to prevent violence or destruction.

The police highlighted their adherence to international standards for managing public protests, as recommended by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The NPF intends to demand a retraction and public apology from Amnesty International, urging the public to critically assess such reports and avoid misinformation designed to erode trust in law enforcement.

