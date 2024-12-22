Bauchi Police Arrest 15 Over Youth Violence, School Fire

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 15 suspects in connection with a violent clash between youth groups in the Kandahar area of Bauchi metropolis.

The incident led to the destruction of property, including the burning of a primary school in the area.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, on Sunday. He stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the root causes of the violence.

Earlier reports revealed that angry youths clashed and set the primary school ablaze during the unrest.

According to SP Wakili, “On December 18, 2024, at about 8:30 a.m., officers from ‘A’ Division Police Headquarters received a distress call from a good Samaritan reporting violent activities by a group of youths in the Kandahar area of Bauchi.

“The youths attacked innocent civilians and targeted the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) office near Kandahar Primary School. During the attack, they set fire to the Civilian JTF office and part of the school. In the confrontation, a member of the group, identified as 22-year-old Saidu Musa, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest from a locally made firearm. He was evacuated to the Specialist Hospital for treatment.”

SP Wakili added that on the night of December 18, the Civilian JTF encountered some unruly youths in the area.

In retaliation, the youths regrouped the following day, December 19, and attacked the Civilian JTF office and the primary school, causing further damage.

“The police promptly intervened, bringing the situation under control and arresting 15 suspects involved in the violence,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, condemned the attacks on public facilities and urged residents to avoid taking the law into their hands. He called on citizens to report grievances to the appropriate authorities.

The Commissioner has also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

