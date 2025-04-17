Borno State Warns of Foreign Terrorists Joining Boko Haram

The Borno State government has expressed concern over the presence of foreign terrorists within its borders.

Usman Tar, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, made the statement during an interview on News Central in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He explained that some members of Boko Haram are not Nigerians, but come from neighboring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso.

“These are the foreigners we’re talking about militants who have joined Boko Haram from other countries,” Tar said.

He emphasized that managing the country’s borders is the responsibility of the federal government, noting that the military, police, immigration, and other security agencies are working to stop the illegal entry of foreign terrorists into Nigeria.

Tar called the situation “sensitive” and pointed out that Nigeria’s borders, like many others in Africa, are not secure.

“We’ve seen cases where terrorists and bandits cross in and out of the country without being detected. This is a problem across the continent,” he added.

His comments follow growing fears over renewed Boko Haram activities in Borno. Governor Babagana Zulum recently raised the alarm over worsening insecurity, citing regular attacks and kidnappings in areas like Wajirko, Sabon Gari, Wulgo, and Izge.

During a security meeting in early April, Zulum criticized the lack of strong action from security forces, saying the attacks happen almost every day and are a major setback for both Borno and the broader North East region.