Suspected Poisoning Kills 36 Cows, Leaves 42 Gravely Ill in Plateau

Tensions flared in Plateau State on Wednesday, April 17 after 36 cows were killed and 42 others critically poisoned in the Tafi Gana junction area of Bassa Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Bassa, Ya’u Idris, confirmed the incident, which reportedly occurred around 4:30 p.m. while the cattle were grazing.

According to Idris, the animals consumed garden eggs laced with poison, allegedly planted deliberately across the area. “We had about 78 cattle grazing. Thirty-six have died, and the remaining 42 are in bad shape,” he told reporters.

Security agencies, including the GOC of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, DSS, and police, have been briefed. The GOC reportedly visited the scene and assured the community of a thorough investigation. Idris urged Fulani residents to stay calm, citing assurances from authorities that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

This comes just 48 hours after a deadly attack in Zikke village, also in Bassa LGA, claimed 52 lives and razed several homes. While residents blamed herders for the attack, the herding community strongly denied involvement.

Fearing an escalation in reprisals, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has announced immediate security measures: a statewide ban on night grazing, cattle transport, and motorcycle movement after 7 p.m.

With tensions running high, the region braces for the fallout of another violent twist in the long-running farmer-herder conflict.