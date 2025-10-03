Taraba Gets $268.63m Funding from Ecowas Bank

The Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Tanko has appreciated Gov. Agbu Kefas for the milestone achievement.

She stated this in a statement she signed and issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

The statement reads in parts.”It is with utmost pride of fulfilment that I congratulate His Excellency Dr. Agbu Kefas on the milestone achievement as the Taraba State Government, facilitated through the Ministry of Energy and Economic Development has received investment approval of $268.63M (Two Hundred Sixty-Eight Million Six Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars), equivalent to over N400B depending on prevailing exchange rate with the ECOWAS BANK FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT (EBID) as project financing investment into Taraba State.

She disclosed that the investment is for the development and implementation of a 10,000-hectare rice farm with irrigation facilities, a World Standard Taraba State-branded 16-tonne dedicated Rice mill, an Industrial park project (with the first two clusters of agro processing cluster and logistics cluster), and a 50MW solar power plant.

“As someone who has garnered a worldwide experience across several continents, I have led my team into exhaustive consultations with our people on what development means to them in order to align these said projects.

“The public can bear witness that the common theme of development means security, infrastructure, industrialisation, and investments in our state.

“The able and ever working Governor His Excellency Dr. Agbu Kefas has listened to his people, envisioned, and aligned to the needs of his people, hence the implementation of this milestone development into our state.

“We are not blind of all the underdevelopment that we met upon taking the oath of office, and have affirmed our commitment to serve this state by starting these key initiatives since over a year ago.

According to her, these projects have come with tremendous sacrifices from the Governor, herself, the consultant, and all her team members involved, especially to the forces of the naysayers of the growth of the state.

“I will like to thank the President and Chairman Board of Directors of EBID in person of Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, all the Board of Director members, and the great project team members from EBID, that have worked tirelessly for several months on this project, and to see that such an investment is brought into Taraba state.

“As we embark on these key economic development projects for our people in Taraba state, we invite the public to participate and join in this development.

“We look forward to providing answers to all your questions and listening to all your recommendations and constructive criticism. The motto we hold ourselves with is the TOGETHERNESS of our state and our people.

“Let us continue to build together and move forward under the leadership of Dr. Agbu Kefas” -she said.