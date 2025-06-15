Bloodbaths: Benue Bans Logging

In a bold move to tackle the worsening security situation in Agatu West, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, Mr. Melvin Ejeh, has announced an indefinite suspension of all forest logging activities within the area.

Ejeh, who issued a formal statement on Sunday, described the decision as a strategic and necessary response to the disturbing rise in insecurity, which he linked to unchecked logging operations.

“The decision to impose this ban is informed by the alarming rate of insecurity that has plagued our area, largely exacerbated by the unregulated activities of loggers,” he stated.

He pointed out that the uncontrolled exploitation of forest resources has not only caused serious harm to the environment but has also opened the door for criminal networks to thrive.

“The incessant logging has not only led to severe environmental degradation but has also created avenues for criminal elements to operate with impunity,” he said. “The resultant effect is a heightened sense of insecurity, which has become a source of grave concern for us all.”

The chairman stressed that the directive, which takes effect immediately, is a preventive step to combat the threats posed by illicit logging operations.

“In light of this, it has become imperative for us to take decisive action to safeguard the well-being and safety of our residents,” he stated. “The ban on logging activities is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the security risks associated with unregulated logging.”

Beyond security considerations, Ejeh noted that the ban also aligns with environmental conservation goals, aimed at safeguarding natural resources for generations yet unborn.

He warned that the new policy is binding and non-negotiable, adding that any person or group caught violating the ban would be dealt with according to the law.

He further clarified that henceforth, no logging operation will be permitted without explicit approval from the office of the local government chairman.

Calling for community support, Ejeh urged residents to report any illegal logging activity and support the enforcement of the ban.

“Your cooperation and vigilance are crucial in our collective efforts to create a safer and more secure environment for all,” he said. “I assure you that Agatu Local Government Council remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. We will continue to work tirelessly to address the security challenges facing our area and implement measures that promote peace and stability.”