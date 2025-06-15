FCTA Vows to Shield Elderly Citizens from Abuse

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its dedication to safeguarding senior citizens against all forms of abuse—ranging from health neglect to emotional, financial, and psychological mistreatment.

This assurance was conveyed in a statement issued by Mrs. Bola Ajao, Media and Publicity Aide to the FCT Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe.

The statement emphasized that the administration remains unwavering in its efforts to create a safe and supportive environment for elderly residents across the territory.

According to the statement, Dr. Fasawe made the pledge during activities commemorating the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), observed globally on June 15 under the theme “Beyond Age.”

She explained that the day is set aside each year to draw attention to the often-overlooked abuse faced by older adults and to advocate for their rights, protection, and dignity.

Fasawe highlighted that under the direction of FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the administration has implemented elderly-focused programs, including the Renewed Hope Initiative Medical Mission – Support for the Elderly, designed to uplift the health and wellbeing of senior citizens.

She noted that the Secretariat had previously supported the inaugural edition of the elderly-focused initiative championed by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which provided free health screenings, medical treatments, and medications to older residents in the capital city.

In line with the 2025 WEAAD celebration, Fasawe appealed to residents, health workers, and community leaders to appreciate the wisdom and lifelong contributions of elderly citizens.

She also urged the public to stay vigilant by identifying signs of abuse such as unexplained injuries, fearful behavior, sudden changes in finances, or social withdrawal, and to promptly report any suspicions to the relevant authorities.

According to Fasawe, the Secretariat has plans underway to strengthen geriatric care, including training healthcare personnel to recognize and address abuse, and expanding support systems for elderly protection.

She further stated that HSES will partner with religious and traditional institutions to foster respect and care for elderly individuals, and to spread awareness across all communities in the FCT.

Fasawe also called on federal government agencies, NGOs, civil society organizations, and international partners to collaborate with the FCTA in developing and implementing policies that prevent abuse, promote social inclusion, improve access to mental and physical healthcare, and create robust reporting mechanisms.

“This is a collective call to action to look ‘Beyond Age’ to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse,” she said.