Police Nab 19-Year-Old for Kidnapping, killing Anambra Man after Collecting Ransom

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of a teenager and suspected member of a notorious kidnapping gang responsible for the abduction and murder of one elderly man, Mr. George Onwurah, in Ndiukwuenu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Chimaobi Mbonu, was apprehended by police operatives attached to the Awgbu Divisional Headquarters on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at about 10:20 a.m.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the arrest was made possible following credible intelligence provided the police operatives and leveraging on community support.

In a statement on Saturday, SP Ikenga, said preliminary investigation revealed that Chimaobi and his gang members, who are still at large, kidnapped their victim, Mr. George Onwurah, in May 2024.

He said despite collecting ransom from the victim’s family, the gang allegedly tortured and killed the victim.

Ikenga noted that further findings also revealed that the same criminal gang was responsible for the vandalization of a Community Health Care Centre in the area, where they carted away valuable electrical installations and equipment.

While noting that the suspect is currently in custody, as investigations continue, SP Ikenga also disclosed that operational plans have already been emplaced to track down and apprehend the remaining members of the gang who are currently on the run.