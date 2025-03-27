Bill Gates Reveals Jobs AI Cannot Replace 

Cofounder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) could take over many human jobs in the future but believes certain professions will remain secure due to the limitations of AI.

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, AI has reshaped how people work, with tools like Gemini, Copilot, and DeepSeek assisting professionals in various tasks.

However, growing concerns persist as AI continues to evolve, and more industries adopt this technology.

While many tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, predict that AI might soon replace coders, Gates holds a different view.

He argued that humans will still play a critical role, especially in areas that require creativity and deep problem-solving.

For instance, Gates mentioned that AI may assist biologists by analyzing DNA and diagnosing diseases, but it cannot replace them entirely due to its inability to make original scientific discoveries.

He also noted that energy experts are unlikely to be fully replaced by AI because the field is too complex for complete automation.

Unlike routine tasks, energy-related work involves dynamic challenges that still require human expertise.

As AI tools become more advanced, debates about their impact on the job market continue to grow.

Many experts agree that while AI may take over certain repetitive tasks, it will also open up new opportunities in areas where human creativity, judgment, and emotional intelligence are essential.