‘We Lived Together for 8 Years Before Tying the Knot’- Davido

Nigerian music superstar Davido has given fans a rare glimpse into his marriage with Chioma Adeleke, revealing that they lived together for eight years before officially tying the knot.

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido shared that he met Chioma during his university days, and their long-term cohabitation made the transition into marriage much smoother.

“My partner and I have been living together for a long time prior to getting married. I met her in my third year in college, and I was lucky enough for us to move in together early—about eight years before we got married,” he said.

Despite their strong foundation, the Unavailable hitmaker admitted that marriage still comes with its own unique challenges.

“The transition was smooth, but it’s different; getting married is no joke,” he added.

Davido also showered praises on Chioma, highlighting her unwavering support for his demanding career.

“Throughout the time we were living together, I was touring and really on the road. She always understood what I did for work, and she knows I’m at my happiest when I work. She knows I love music as she loves being in the kitchen,” he shared.

The couple’s relationship has been a fan favorite for years.