Obasanjo Not An Ideal Leader To Emulate -Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has responded sharply to Obasanjo’s comments on Nigeria’s leadership, which many view as hypocritical given his controversial tenure.

Speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, Obasanjo criticized subsequent administrations, including President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, labeling them with derogatory nicknames and declaring Nigeria a failing state.

This criticism has sparked backlash, mainly because of Obasanjo’s own historical failures in governance.

During his address, Obasanjo attributed Nigeria’s current challenges to the leadership styles of his successors, a pattern he has followed throughout his post-presidency. Critics argue that this behavior detracts from the role of an elder statesman, who should engage in constructive dialogue rather than casting blame.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Bayo Onanuga highlighted that during Obasanjo’s presidency from 1999 to 2007, significant issues such as the unconstitutional impeachment of governors and widespread corruption occurred.

Onanuga pointed out that while Obasanjo claims credit for paying off Nigeria’s debt to the Paris Club, he neglected critical infrastructure improvements and failed to effectively address the country’s energy crisis.

“Brazen illegality and assault on the Constitution of Nigeria reached a disturbing height under the leadership of Chief Obasanjo. During Obasanjo’s era, the unconstitutional impeachment of four governors who belonged to his party occurred.

“The governors impeached by minority members of the Houses of Assembly were Joshua Dariye of Plateau, Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa. A man under whose watch all of these egregious infractions occurred should certainly not be the one to give any lecture on leadership and corruption. He should not be taken seriously as he reeks of profound hypocrisy of the worst form.

“Former President Obasanjo has continuously pumped himself up as the economic wizard of Nigeria. But a reality check showed he was nothing of such. He left unresolved many, if not all, of the problems of Nigeria, which he itemised in his lecture. He even recently admitted that his government made a mistake by not focussing on gas development, as the Tinubu administration does today.

“All oil and gas players know that Nigeria has more gas than oil. The only positive of the Obasanjo era was fiscal and monetary policy management buoyed by a consistent rise in crude oil prices throughout his eight-year tenure. This rise in crude oil prices started in 2000 and peaked in 2013 when it reached over 100 dollars per barrel before a decline in 2014, which set the oil-dependent economy downward.

“The current economic crisis the All Progressives Congress administrations have been battling since 2015 is the product of the poor choices in economic management made by Obasanjo and the two successors from his party. Obasanjo prides his government on paying the $15 billion debt owed to the Paris Club. Still, it was not a wise decision as it was done when the country’s critical economic infrastructure across sectors was in shambles.

“While oil receipts brought money into the country, Obasanjo failed to fix the deplorable federal roads or expand the national road network. He did not repair the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Lagos-Abeokuta road leading to his hometown in Abeokuta, the Otta-Idiroko road, and many others,” he said.

Moreover, Onanuga noted that the security challenges Nigeria faces today have roots in policies established during Obasanjo’s administration.

“For eight years, the Obasanjo administration made no significant investment in security by modernising the Armed Forces. He did not redesign the national security architecture or change the military doctrine. The most critical investment in our armed forces, especially the military, since the administration of President Shehu Shagari in 1980 was made by the APC-led administration of President Buhari from 2015-2023.

“When President Buhari assumed office in 2015, the Air Force had fewer than three serviceable fighter jets, and the Navy barely had one serviceable vessel. Within eight years, President Buhari acquired over 40 new fighter jets of different capabilities, including 12 Tucano jets.

“He also acquired naval ships to strengthen the Navy. The APC administration of Buhari developed the air wings of the Army and Navy and changed the entire Armed Forces into one of the most potent fighting forces in the world.”

He emphasized the advancements made in military capability under Buhari and Tinubu, contrasting it with the lack of investment in security during Obasanjo’s time.

In conclusion, Onanuga suggested that rather than criticizing current leaders, Obasanjo would be better served reflecting on his legacy and the opportunities missed during his time in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...