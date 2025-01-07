Behind The Byline: The Silent Struggles Of Journalists

The allure of journalism is undeniable. From the outside, it is a profession often seen as glamorous, replete with perks, fame, and a seemingly unending stream of exclusive invitations to high-profile events. Many believe that journalists enjoy a front-row seat to the world’s most significant happenings, rubbing shoulders with the powerful and living a life of privilege.

Permit me to confess at this seeming embryonic stage of this piece that I was inspired to express this view as a way of achieving ‘emotional catharsis’ in order not to become a victim of depression as a result of pondering over the profession I am so passionately affiliated with. Reflecting on the weight of constant deadlines, the relentless pursuit of truth, and the personal sacrifices often overlooked by society, I realized the need to give voice to the untold stories of journalists who carry the burden of public trust while silently navigating their own struggles.

But beneath the surface lies a starkly different reality, one that is far from the romanticized notions often held by the public. The truth is that being a journalist, particularly in Nigeria, is a daily battle riddled with frustrations. When the layers are peeled back, it becomes evident that many journalists are overworked, underpaid, and perpetually misunderstood.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing facts, it is germane to opine that Journalism thrives on activity. Events, press conferences, breaking news, and interviews are the lifeblood of the profession. However, there are days, sometimes weeks, when nothing significant happens, no events to cover, no exclusive stories to chase, and no press invitations to attend.

During these lulls, a journalist’s life becomes an existential challenge. Without events, there is often no content to file, and without content, there is no justification for income. This “dry spell” is a common source of anxiety for journalists, especially freelancers, who rely on events and stories for their livelihood. The glamour fades quickly when you are left staring at an empty calendar, wondering how to make ends meet.

The financial frustrations of journalism cannot be overstated. Many people assume that journalists swim in money simply because their bylines appear in newspapers or their faces are seen on television. This assumption could not be further from the truth.

The harsh reality is that a significant number of journalists in Nigeria, especially those working for smaller or struggling media houses, are owed salaries for months on end. Some are not even on a salary at all, relying solely on commissions or allowances that are often irregular and insufficient. For others, the meager wages they earn are barely enough to cover transportation and basic living expenses.

The lack of advert revenue compounds the problem. In an industry heavily reliant on advertising to stay afloat, the dwindling budgets of advertisers leave media houses gasping for survival. The result? Layoffs, salary cuts, and an increased expectation for journalists to “hustle” for their survival.

Compounding these issues is the glaring lack of support from the government for the journalism sector. Over the years, the government has extended lifelines to various industries, agriculture, banking, aviation and even the entertainment sector. These interventions, often in the form of bailout funds, grants, or tax incentives, aim to revive struggling sectors and ensure their sustainability.

Yet, journalism, a profession that serves as the watchdog of democracy and a critical pillar of society, has been left to fend for itself. The sector has not received any meaningful government intervention, despite its crucial role in holding power to account and educating the public.

Instead, journalists often find themselves at odds with the government, battling censorship, harassment, and outright hostility. Rather than supporting the sector, authorities frequently view journalism as a threat to their power and work to undermine it. This lack of support leaves journalists and media organizations vulnerable, further compounding the financial and operational challenges they face.

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of journalism is the lack of prospects for a fulfilling retirement. Unlike other professions where workers can look forward to pensions, gratuities, or even personal savings, most journalists face old age with uncertainty and anxiety.

The absence of financial security means many journalists cannot afford to retire, even when their health or age demands it. This has given rise to the phrase “Old soldier never die,” as journalists, much like retired soldiers, find themselves unable to leave the battlefield. They continue to write, report, and hustle for a living long after their peers in other professions have retired to a life of comfort.

This grim reality is not a result of poor planning or financial irresponsibility on the part of journalists but of systemic failures that leave them perpetually underpaid and unsupported. The profession, as noble as it is, does not guarantee a safety net for those who dedicate their lives to it.

One of the most painful misconceptions about journalism is the assumption that journalists are perpetual beggars. This perception stems from the unfortunate reality that many journalists, out of sheer necessity, must engage in practices that could be construed as beggarly.

In the absence of fair remuneration, some resort to collecting “brown envelopes” at events, a euphemism for monetary gifts given to journalists in exchange for favorable coverage. Others rely on freebies, patronage, or stipends from event organizers to cover basic expenses.

While these practices are far from ideal, they are often the result of a system that has failed its practitioners. The journalist who accepts a “transport allowance” after covering an event is not doing so out of greed or a lack of ethics but out of desperation. The system pushes them into a corner where survival becomes the primary goal, and professional ideals take a backseat. After all, it is a disservice to a Lagos-based Journalist who covered an event at Lekki in Victoria Island to trek back to his office in Ogba, Ikeja all in the name of being ethical.

Another myth about journalism is the idea that it brings fame, and with fame, fortune. While it is true that some journalists achieve a level of recognition, it is often fleeting and rarely translates into financial security.

Fame in journalism is a double-edged sword. The recognition may open doors to certain opportunities, but it also exposes journalists to scrutiny, criticism, and sometimes even danger. Moreover, for every journalist who becomes a household name, there are hundreds who work tirelessly behind the scenes, unnoticed and uncelebrated.

Beyond the financial struggles, journalism takes a significant emotional toll on its practitioners. The constant pressure to break stories, meet deadlines, and deliver engaging content can lead to burnout. Coupled with the lack of appreciation and understanding from the public, it is no wonder many journalists feel disillusioned with the profession.

The frustration is exacerbated when journalists are criticized for doing their jobs. Accusations of bias, sensationalism, or incompetence often fly from all corners, even when the journalist has acted in good faith. It is a thankless job where the mistakes of a few tarnish the reputation of the many.

Given the foregoing, it is germane to opine that for journalism to regain its dignity, systemic changes are necessary. Media organizations must prioritize fair wages and timely payment of salaries. Advertisers should recognize the critical role of journalism in society and support it accordingly. Most importantly, the government must extend a lifeline to the sector, recognizing its indispensable role in the nation’s democratic framework. Policies to protect journalists from exploitation and harassment must be implemented and enforced.

Journalists, too, must embrace financial literacy and diversify their income streams to reduce dependence on media houses that fail to meet their needs.

Despite its many frustrations, journalism remains a noble profession, one that is indispensable to the functioning of any society. It is through the work of journalists that injustices are exposed, voices are amplified, and truths are brought to light.

But the profession cannot thrive on passion alone. It needs support from the government, advertisers, media houses, and the public. It is time to dismantle the myths surrounding journalism and work collectively to restore its dignity. Only then can we ensure that the watchdogs of our democracy are not left to suffer in silence.