Atiku Condemns APC’s Threats Against Peter Obi

A statement by Felix Morka, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sparked outrage and concern.

Morka’s inflammatory remarks directed at Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, have been criticized for their hostility and disdain for democratic principles.

The APC’s spokesperson suggested that Obi has “crossed the line,” implying that the opposition leader should “be ready for whatever comes his way.” This ominous threat has raised concerns about the current administration’s approach to addressing opposition figures. The prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, a prominent voice of dissent, has further fueled worries about the erosion of freedoms in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar has condemned the APC’s actions, emphasizing the importance of civil discourse and engagement in a democratic society.

He argued that opposition leaders like Peter Obi have a vital role to play in promoting public accountability and better governance.

The APC’s spokesperson has also been criticized for framing Peter Obi’s calls for constructive engagement in a crude and disparaging manner. The party’s language has been described as reckless and derogatory, with calls for a formal apology to Obi and the Nigerian people.

The case of Mallam Shehu, who remains in detention without explanation, has added to concerns about the Tinubu administration’s approach to dissent and opposition.

Atiku Abubakar urged the government to recalibrate its approach, emphasizing the need to protect democratic freedoms and promote constructive engagement.

