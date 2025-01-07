FG to Premiere Drama Series on Mining

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement made by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Federal Government of Nigeria will premiere a new television drama series titled “Hidden Riches” on January 25, 2025.

“Produced by Take 7 Media and directed by Bem Pever and Nwamaka Chikezie, the series will officially make its debut on January 25, 2025, from 8:05 pm to 8:30 pm.

“It will be aired weekly, every Saturday on the Network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA),” he said.

Dr. Dele Alake emphasised that the series aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and added that it is set to unravel the complex dynamics of politics, power, and ambition surrounding the nation’s vast mineral wealth.

“The gripping storyline follows the interconnected lives of miners, politicians, activists, and everyday citizens as they navigate challenges and opportunities in harnessing the hidden treasures beneath the nation’s soil.

“Through its powerful narrative, “Hidden Riches” highlights the transformative potential of solid minerals as a vital alternative for sustainable economic growth and resource management,” he said.