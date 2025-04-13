Benue Government Responds to Critics, Defends Efforts on Security and Development

The Benue State Government has responded to recent criticisms from a group it calls the “Association of Former Appointees of the Last Administration,” dismissing their claims as false and misleading.

The criticisms were initially raised by the Benue Advocacy Network (BAN), which accused Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration of neglecting security issues and failing to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

In a press statement on Friday, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, the government said it is taking a new and more effective approach to tackling insecurity.

This includes working closely with stakeholders from neighboring states, which has led to peace talks in areas like Sankera and restored calm in Guma, allowing residents to farm safely again.

Addressing concerns about Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the government explained that most people still in camps, especially in Guma, are there because their homes were destroyed and need rebuilding not because the government has ignored them. Efforts are underway to help them return to their communities safely.

The statement also highlighted recent improvements at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, such as a nearly completed water project, progress on an International Cancer Centre, and the recruitment of more medical staff.

The government said its security strategy is based on both national and international best practices and is aimed at finding long-term solutions to the farmer-herder conflict.

It accused the previous administration of failing to enforce the same grazing laws it now criticizes others for not implementing and described the current attacks as a coordinated attempt to undermine the new government.

Governor Alia’s administration also pointed to new initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and improving infrastructure.

One of these is the introduction of electric and solar-powered vehicles for the Benue Investment and Property Company’s Green Wheels taxi service, which aims to offer affordable, eco-friendly transportation across the state.