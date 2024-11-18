Speaker Pledges Support for Tech and Vocational Education Bills

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed his commitment to advancing legislation that promotes digital learning and technical education.

During a public hearing hosted by the House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Abbas addressed four key bills aimed at creating new educational institutions, including the National Vocational Centre and the Federal Artificial Intelligence Institute in Aliade, Benue State.

Abbas, represented by Rep. Auwalu Gwalabe, emphasized the growing importance of science, technology, and vocational education in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He pointed out that with the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence, students must not only acquire theoretical knowledge but practical skills relevant to the evolving job market.

These efforts, he believes, will be pivotal in bridging the gap between education and employment.

The speaker noted that polytechnic education remains essential for Nigeria’s industrial development and that collaboration between the government and stakeholders is crucial.

He added that the establishment of these proposed institutions will enhance skills acquisition, boost innovation, and contribute to diversifying the economy.

The ongoing efforts to modernize the educational sector, according to Abbas, are critical in addressing unemployment, poverty, and insecurity, providing young Nigerians with the tools to drive economic growth.

The bills reflect the House’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education and empowering the youth to make meaningful contributions to society.

Rep. Fuad Kayode Laguda, Chairman of the Committee, highlighted the bills’ potential to foster sustainable human capital development and empower youths with technical knowledge.

He stressed the need for collective effort from all stakeholders to ensure the success of these initiatives, which will play a key role in Nigeria’s industrialization.