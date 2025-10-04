Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travelers on Zamfara Highway

Armed bandits attacked travellers along the Mayanchi–Anka road in Zamfara State on Friday evening, kill one person and kidnapped several others.

According to witnesses, the bandits blocked the busy highway, shot at vehicles, and forced passengers into the bush.

A survivor, Malam Muhammad Ahmad, said many people were abducted while others managed to escape into nearby farmlands.

“The bandits stopped us on the road and kidnapped many people. Some of us ran into the farms to hide. My colleague, Abubakar Lawali Sardauna, was killed because he refused to go with them,” Ahmad explained.

Residents said security personnel arrived only after the attackers had left with their captives. The exact number of victims is still unclear.

Efforts to contact the Zamfara State Police spokesman, DSP Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Zamfara State has faced repeated bandit attacks, kidnappings, and killings despite ongoing security operations in the North West.