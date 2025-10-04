spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 4, 2025 - 11:45 AM

Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travelers on Zamfara Highway

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travellers on Zamfara Highway
Bandits
Armed bandits attacked travellers along the Mayanchi–Anka road in Zamfara State on Friday evening, kill one person and kidnapped several others.
According to witnesses, the bandits blocked the busy highway, shot at vehicles, and forced passengers into the bush.
A survivor, Malam Muhammad Ahmad, said many people were abducted while others managed to escape into nearby farmlands.
“The bandits stopped us on the road and kidnapped many people. Some of us ran into the farms to hide. My colleague, Abubakar Lawali Sardauna, was killed because he refused to go with them,” Ahmad explained.
Residents said security personnel arrived only after the attackers had left with their captives. The exact number of victims is still unclear.
Efforts to contact the Zamfara State Police spokesman, DSP Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
Zamfara State has faced repeated bandit attacks, kidnappings, and killings despite ongoing security operations in the North West.
Previous article
Governor Idris Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Kebbi
Next article
Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,...

Governor Idris Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Kebbi

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and...

Identity and Belonging as a Nigerian Conundrum

Justine John Dyikuk Justine John Dyikuk -
A Nigerian doctoral researcher in the UK deploys a...

Mr. Blandish Waves a Wand: Nigeria’s Naira Illusion, the Naira and the Magic Wand

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
James Hadley Chase’s Mr. Blandish Waves a Wand (1947)....

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi

News 0
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation,...

Governor Idris Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Kebbi

News 0
Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and...

Identity and Belonging as a Nigerian Conundrum

Opinions 0
A Nigerian doctoral researcher in the UK deploys a...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x