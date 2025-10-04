spot_img
October 4, 2025 - 11:48 AM

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Ex-Minister Abubakar Malami Survives Another Convoy Attack in Kebbi
Former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was attacked on Friday by political thugs while leaving a wedding ceremony in Argungu, Kebbi State.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers, dressed in APC jerseys and armed with weapons, targeted Malami’s convoy and shouted insults at his supporters. No injuries or deaths were reported.
This is the second attack on Malami’s convoy in recent weeks. A similar incident occurred last month along Old NITEL Road in Birnin Kebbi during a condolence visit.
The repeated attacks have raised concerns about rising political violence in Kebbi State, which has long been known for its peaceful politics.
Many citizens on social media expressed worry over the involvement of political groups in violent acts.
Security agencies have been called upon to investigate the incident, protect political leaders and residents, and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
