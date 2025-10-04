spot_img
October 4, 2025

Governor Idris Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Kebbi

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governor Nasir Idris has donated six Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army to strengthen security operations across Kebbi State.
The items were officially handed over to Colonel Hussaini Rabi’u Toro of the 8 Division Tactical Command during a ceremony in Birnin Kebbi.
Speaking at the event, Governor Idris said his administration is fully committed to improving security and providing the military with the tools needed to respond quickly to threats, especially in areas affected by banditry.
“Security remains our top priority. We will continue to provide logistics support to the military and other security agencies,” he said.
The governor explained that the military is the first to receive this support, while other security agencies in the state will also benefit in upcoming phases.
He also praised the Army for its dedication, noting that residents often report their quick response to distress calls.
 Idris further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force for its air support and commended the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for sending armoured vehicles to Kebbi.
In his response, Colonel Toro thanked the governor, describing the donation as timely and crucial for military operations.
“This support will greatly improve our mobility, strengthen our operations, and help us protect lives and property more effectively,” he said.
The donation is part of Governor Idris’s wider security strategy aimed at restoring peace and boosting public confidence in the government’s fight against criminal activities in the state.
Identity and Belonging as a Nigerian Conundrum
Bandits Kill and Kidnap Travelers on Zamfara Highway
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

