Italian Super Cup: AC Milan Crowned Champions Following Victory Over Inter

AC Milan defeated their arch-rival Inter Milan to be crowned the Italian Super Cup Champions tonight. Milan fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to claim victory, scoring three goals before the end of regular time.

Lautaro Martínez’s last-minute first-half strike gave Inter the lead, which was extended to 2-0 after Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored early in the second half. However, things began to fall apart for Inter as they conceded three goals in quick succession.

Theo Hernández scored in the 52nd minute, followed by Christian Pulisic in the 80th minute, and Tammy Abraham sealed the 3-2 win for AC Milan with a late goal at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

AC Milan has now extended their Supercoppa Italiana title tally to seven, with their previous win coming in 2026.

