Niger State to Reintroduce Christian Religious Studies in Public Schools

The Niger State government has announced plans to reintroduce Christian Religious Studies (CRS) in public schools across the state on Thursday.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago made this known while receiving a delegation from the Christian community, led by the Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, at the Government House in Minna.

He stated that the subject would be made compulsory for Christian students in public schools to help instill moral values and the fear of God in them.

The governor expressed concern over the decline in family values and morality, attributing it to social vices. He emphasized that turning to God and religious teachings is essential for rebuilding moral standards among the younger generation.

Governor Bago stressed that achieving this requires a collective effort from the government, parents, religious leaders, and other relevant stakeholders.

He also announced that the state government would sponsor representatives for this year’s Christian pilgrimage to Israel, as peace is gradually returning to the Holy Land.

The governor appreciated the Christian community for their support and love, acknowledging the contributions of the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Yohanna, whom he described as a father figure.

He urged Christians to remain tolerant, supportive and united while assuring them of his administration’s continued support.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Deputy Speaker Mrs. Afiniki Dauda said their visit was to congratulate the governor on his 51st birthday and appreciate his efforts toward the Christian community in the state.

In his remarks, the CAN Chairman, represented by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Williams, commended the governor’s leadership style, which he said promotes fairness and inclusivity, fostering unity among different religious and ethnic groups in the state.

He also called for the reintroduction of Christian Religious Studies in public schools, emphasizing that it would enhance understanding and mutual respect among students.

The event featured the presentation of various birthday gifts to the governor.