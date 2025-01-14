Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Kano

The Federal Government has confirmed a bird flu outbreak in Kano State, impacting various bird species like ducks, turkeys, guinea fowls, and layers.

The disease was identified after a local farmer’s duck, purchased from the Janguza market, died and led to the sickness of other birds.

Samples tested positive for the virus in early January 2025.

The government has warned of a potential spread, especially during the current season, and called for enhanced surveillance and strict biosecurity measures.

Public awareness campaigns and close monitoring of poultry populations have also been recommended.

Poultry handlers are urged to disinfect equipment, limit access to farms, and dispose of infected birds properly.

Although no further cases have been reported in commercial farms, experts are pushing for coordinated efforts to prevent further outbreaks in the region.