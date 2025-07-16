Are Democrats Copying Trump’s Evil and not his Limited Good?

Look at NewYork’s Mayoral race, Palestine, and Ukraine-Russia war as examples. The Trump infection is spreading far beyond Maga. In 2016, Trump threatened that if he loses within Republicans, he will run as an independent, which essentially meant not just ingratitude, but an indifferent gift to Democrats or opponents in your countries. In 2025, democrats like Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are essentially practicing the ‘words’ of Trump that Trump may not have done. It demands new Election rules beyond party level and new teachings of voters in every country. My time is far more valuable than NewYork City where I once lived with good and terrible memories. I write for you to learn from others for better rules, better laws, and better re-educating of all voters in your respective countries.

Party level in a hierarchy world: The democrats or your party in your country must not wait until they see their ungrateful Trump, Cuomo, or Adams. You can have a rule at the party level that anyone who contested to the end must not run as independent or will be suspended for at least three election cycles of all races or the race involved, mayoral, governorship, presidential, etc. Since many of such do also offer televised debates in most countries, you should offer gratitude oriented questions to the Party more than ‘allegiance’ oriented questions to a foreign country. Many of us remembered how they asked candidates ‘which country will they visit’ , when Cuomo and many others said Israel, While Mamdani smartly said : ‘I will stay in New York to build it…’ He was technically saying it was an irrelevant question and the way the so-called moderators ganged up on him was evident of distrust of him and their own obsession with Israel.

A much more relevant question or statement would have been: Will all of you hereby pledge not to run as independent if you lose? Then have a recorded response from each to weigh a lot more than raising hands. Suppose there was a recorded voice like: Yes, I Andrew Cuomo will not ungratefully run as an independent even if I may not endorse some of my opponents at party level… Such a recording will then either make some honor that pledge or it becomes a powerful campaign tool against the ungrateful.

Re-educating voters: Having the moderators explain the importance of that question is vital. By saying: You the voters of New York or xyz, beyond but especially Democrats, must understand the importance of gratitude. Your favorite candidate may win, and wouldn’t you want the losers to either urge their supporters to support the ultimate winner, your favorite as example, or at least not further campaign against the winner and/or worse: to run as an independent. Every supporter of Andrew Cuomo+ thought he was to win and would have expected not just the candidates, but fellow voters to support Cuomo if he was the winner. By giving them that one to five minutes lecture to think about it, you help build principle oriented voters before they listen or vote. Even the very top workers of a candidate may then understand the importance of party loyalty over candidate loyalty, especially ungrateful candidates. Need I remind you loyalty to principles is even more important than national loyalty? Reciprocal law matters, so let candidates and voters be well reminded before the steps.

State and National laws: A much harder approach is still possible. The lawmakers of the state of NewYork or xyz will have requirements and disqualification rules. So a law that states: any candidate that loses at a registered party level cannot run as an independent in that election cycle will make sense… Since mayoral+ are often one day voting, the term ‘to the end’ may not be needed. However, at the national level in some countries, may require something like ‘to the end’. For example, when the National Democratic party cheated Bernie Sanders, the kind of laws needed were not available… So Bernie could have either said a cheating party is not worth continuing with, So I am hereby running as an Independent. The u.s or xyz federal election laws should cater for such. However, if Trump or xyz ran to the very end or have no legitimate complaint of party malpractices, then the federal law should have barred Trump or anyone. My point is when Trump said it in 2016, u.s and every country should have considered new laws.

In the case of Mayor Eric Adams, he did not run on the primary or party level in 2025. So it will be difficult for the state to bar him from running as an independent. However, I do not think the democrats or the media are doing a good job in understanding or analysing his standing. They are claiming Trump rescued him from prison, which is a partial fact, but could it be Trump demanding he run as an independent to give Republicans higher chances of winning? We do not have the evidence, but it is very possible or he is angry at the Democrats and wants them to lose at any cost? We all know Adams cannot win that race.

So the sleeping Democrats must be careful beyond how they discipline or alienate those they consider rogue? Was he expelled from the party or why did he not run as a democrat this time? Was he alienated like they did to Ms. Tulsi Gabbard over reasonable free-speech? Again, the limitation on law is there, but re-educating voters is limitless. An Ad that says: Mayor Adams became ungrateful to the party, refused to join the Republicans officially, and is trying to steal the votes of democrats for republicans to win? Perhaps is his way of semi-gratitude to Trump for stopping an investigation and/or charges, full ingratitude to the party that elevated him and Newyorkers. So New Yorkers open your eyes and vote for Mamdani, the official candidate of the party. Running against the official candidate of the party that helped you become a governor or mayor is closer to ingratitude. Consider switching parties based on reasons or the party is opening a new pandora box. Smart Republicans or xyz should consider planting candidates as ‘democrats’ where a split can help them; if they win they switch parties after, or if they lose they run as independent after exposure to democrat leaning voters to cause potential Republican win?

Jeffry Hakeems, the minority leader, was reportedly saying: I will talk to Mamdani to assure ‘Jews their security…’ I think it reveals the special position Jews enjoy or illusory fears and distrust. A mayor certainly has powers, but we must honestly be precise on preventive versus cures. The Mayor can tell the police chief to have more police presence in Jewish neighborhoods than blacks or xyz? Do you honestly think any Mayor dares to be 100% indifferent to Jews or any racial or religious group? I think using maths and common sense will help us all. Because too much police presence in Jewish neighborhoods can also be misinterpreted as targeting Jews or blacks? Then comes the cure: God forbids, if there was an attack on even one Jew, the ordinary police can fight back against a guilty police-chief or Mayor, who are less likely to support any harm or under investigating crimes against Jews. The mayor has limited influence on judicial matters. My point is those words are wrongly uttered, he should have instead said: I am fairly certain that Mamdani will care about the security of all New Yorkers, including Jews… That his response of caring about visiting New York Jews instead of Jews in Israel is closer to great than bad.

Trump’s admission of being played by Putin’s words is one of the rare and limited goods of Trump that many Democrats lack. Virtually, We all sometimes have illusions and it takes a humble person or group to publicly admit your guilt. They may brag ‘we told you so’, but I want you and I to learn the difference of words and actions, even with God. I half-count the promises (words) of God and angels, and fully count the actions to the best of my ability. So let no human or political party be gauged based on words… If Trump is played by Putin through words, the Democrats and Trump+ are playing blacks on Cannabis legalization as example. We cannot narrate how both parties disproportionately harmed blacks with actions, then offering sweet words and excuses (words) since 2016, or 2008 if we count Obama’s promise.

If you think it should be handled at the state level, do not promise while running for federal office, or at least outline the limited weight you may or may not try. Rather than Jeffry and Schumer’s giving excuses, they should be reminding and pressuring Trump on his limited good promises. Trump works with speed on his evil or painful promises, but he is worse than a snail on Cannabis, which again makes me wonder what actions God is taking worldwide for the poor versus the rich? Since God is the final actor and re-actor, our focus should be between humans and asking God to further curse the Democrats+ if all they offer is words to blacks+. Here comes the black person, far tougher than Obama, Trump, Schumer, and Hakeem+ combined. Like Trump did not ask each state if they want Hemp when He legalized it at the federal level, Trump can certainly legalize cannabis within days and ask the states to each regulate it like abortion. Let no one face federal cannabis charges again, or you are claiming it is a federal matter to be cruel, but freedom should be bottom up, claiming at state level, but an ordinary unpaid person/people must repeatedly work hard to convince each state? How much hope God gives me is half or quarter count, but how many states he conquered is a gratitude that should never mean to stop asking or stop fighting.

Devils have excuses you must confront. How many cannabis bills Trump and the Republicans presented versus the democrats at the Federal level? Biden’s pardons were political and too little. When Trump campaigned on Cannabis from 2016 to 2024/2025, priority means legalizing hemp for money in which year? Well, that is not surprising for money worshipping Trump and what percentage of Americans? So Health and Character are the other two major blessings of Humankind, in and beyond cannabis . So it can be step by step based on years, decades, or swift sincere repentance within days or weeks. What percentage of Americans support federal medical cannabis is to gauge health caring ones after hell or illness. What percentage of Americans are drunk with arrogance to dictate what men+ can put in their bodies is where character is at test. An alcohol drinking ‘Kamala Harris’ prosecuting mainly black men after the LGBTQ+ and porn watching police arrest us must stop, or God’s curse be upon any spirit, visible or invisible, who wants to further delay our freedom to choose. Aahw! They said I am hard, but I am tired of hoping and waiting, so I have to engage the Just Judge if you want to send me and my types to unjust judges in any and every country. The easy fix is not to lecture me on my word choices, but legalize it or expect escalatory words, including imprecations, and actions if I am ever blessed with Moses’ rod or better. I cannot ask or beg you forever for simple freedom. I can allow reasonable regulations like no smoking in public places or even planting in areas that will affect others…

The evil the democrats did with Palestine contributed to your loss to Trump. Easier to contrast is how Democrats mildly punish people over free-speech versus Trump’s extreme punishment of even green card holders and suggesting of ‘revoking’ the citizenship of even some born Americans… Well, it is called exile by choice or imposed. So dummies may say let us then stick with the lower evil, but what is the reward of defeating the biggest devils? I believe in changing devils until I meet God, because keeping devils makes you a devil or at least a devil supporter. I do believe in reasonable compromise, but take on the devil offered to change and/or defeat him or her. I cannot see Trump’s presidency as the end, but why is Elon Musk the only or main person suggesting the need for a ‘third’ party? Maybe you need twelve parties or twelve tribes of Israel, or twelve tribes of America, but one must rule respecting minorities and remembering gratitude as I mentioned earlier. I mean ch.49 and science confirms Humankind are one, so I want both diversity and unity, in u.s, Africa, and worldwide level.

Although I was born a Muslim, I choose conscience as my religion (top guide), which happens to be recommended in ch.91. So I am not technically out of Islam. Similarly, I was born in the Gambia, but I am ever grateful for my good experiences in the U.S. and Canada. Places tend to grow like individuals, so my good and bad experiences in the places I lived must be honestly gauged with gratitude. This means learning in let’s, which must include teaching. If I were to narrate the countless things I learned in the u.s, it becomes a book of u.s worshipper. However, Love of God or Truth means I was with God on every step, in every land, except on the limited lies and cruelties I did. Like or better than Trump, I am humble enough to accept my mistakes and often eager to quickly repent. So quick repentance is one of the rare characteristics of a good human being or humble and willing to learn Human. That love and gratitude was among why I called for u.s to legalize cannabis before Obama, let alone Trump and Biden’s presidencies. To shorten the debate: Mr. Trump, if you did not regret legalizing Hemp, then here comes the Jarga, a non u.s citizen who called for it before you and any of your lawmakers. I saw the light before Trump, if that makes sense to Norml, high times, and beyond.

Like slavery to segregation took decades in between progress due to cowardice, arrogance, sad excuses, and lack of sincere repentance; you must not repeat such mistakes in implicit or semi-explicit wrongs like the u.s and most countries still wrongly punish cannabis folks. We are sent to the world as humans, so religion, race, gender, and places of birth are speciously relevant, but not anywhere close to choices. How many of us saw the drama of New York unfolding, but why am I reacting to it differently from you, your party, and millions around the world? Some may say experiencing America, cannabis, Muslim, etc, but millions of people went to the u.s before me, millions used cannabis before me, and millions were ‘Muslims’ before me. I am not bragging, but reminding you I may be chosen at least at word level. My words can sometimes make people act or at least feel and think. So yes! I wished I was empowered with a lot more actions, but half counting words of mine or God can amount to more than the actions of many people. My care to wish Nigeria, Ghana, the Gambia, etc to learn from me and the events in New York is a testimony of my universal caring nature. Good things or ways should be imported, but study bad ways from a distance then act as a prayer to guard yourself, because prayers should be a combination of words and actions. May the God of words and actions accept me a lot more and help me achieve with actions. So let the parties act, but where is the Gambia or xyz electoral bureau making rules and which lawmakers will consider laws/acts?

In regards to Musk calling for a third party, the party’s constitution will greatly matter and if they will be a lot better than the green party. So considering how Americans are slowly evolving in a fast digital world, changing the electoral system towards Ranked choice voting or real majority can significantly help beyond third parties. Will you compete only for the presidency or every level, including mayorship means you must have a good selection system of thousands of people and avoid the mistakes of the two parties and those that unsuccessfully tried against them. It is not just because you are to spend or have more billions, you dictate the party. He also seems to be more words than actions, so let other billionaires try if Musk fails or acts too slowly.

It must start immediately and have reasonable targets. Start tentative selecting of candidates for and even before midterms. A small test can be New York mayorship or where you are more confident to win as a good start. The medium test is the midterm elections. You have sitting candidates who have actions to show, you have opposition who were/are campaigning, so waiting for months or weeks before mid term is not smart. Imagine if at least 25% of both chambers were independent or a much better third party? Imagine if the party is so tolerant to state ‘vote your conscience’, that 10 to 25% voting does not have to be on party lines, and we will not penalize our winning candidates because of tolerable differences on voting records. Imagine not hearing: the Democrats or Republicans are stopping us from presenting or passing a good bill? White African-American Musk and black African Jarga are changing the u.s and where else?

A short note to Mamdani and u.s in general: Even your candidate level must include how you can improve countless ‘Muslim’ countries, with or without winning the mayorship. Your name has gone worldwide and every truth you speak will be welcomed and echoed. So resisting Israeli lobbyists is one good thing, but a greater good is how you can help the world, especially Muslim countries, to improve on character. Among the areas I admire the u.s is where they are increasingly falling short, which is free-speech. They enshrined free-speech in their constitution only a few hundred years ago; about 1500 years ago, the angels wrote the Quhr-aahn and ch.103 clearly shows the importance of free-speech as among the checklist of the guided, which is way higher than the so-called five pillars of Islam. Ms. Tulsi Gabbard admits ‘free-speech’ is a God given right, which means it far precedes the u.s constitution and even the Quhr-aahn, which admits it is a ‘reminder’ of what varyingly existed or supposed to be towards highest conscience. My point is independently and the u.s government using Mamdani and other Muslims can actually greatly bring higher character in and beyond Muslim countries. Daring quotes and unquestionable interpretation of ch.103 can raise minds and bring the best of democracy in countries I may not prefer to live in for now, even if wealthy as Saudi Arabia. May God bless me a lot more and bless every trying soul. May God raise the blessings of Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.