Unlocking NIDO-Africa’s Economic and Investment Potentials for Nigeria’s Development

Over the past few years, Jude Osakwe, a Nigerian professor at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST), Continental Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Africa, has been working on various aspects of BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) collaborating with the Global South. Despite the huge noticeable differences in political systems, economic structures and cultural norms, Professor Osakwe unreservedly believes that this diversity can be a source of strength for aligning priorities and especially shaping economic interests for sustainable development. In 2024, for instance, Professor Osakwe presented papers at BRICS+ forums and conference, organized in mid-March and in August, online BRICS+ discussions that highlighted Nigeria, together with African BRICS members (Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa) their expected collective roles in the evolutionary development processes across Africa.

In addition, the members of BRICS+ are endowed with resources which, in terms of their level of geopolitical influence, have the potential capability and capacity to drive significant economic growth and development in the African region. However, the challenge is get organized, hence the necessity to prioritizing dialogue among Nigerians in the Diaspora (NIDO) and its power dynamics, and build a stronger and more effective alliance that can positively impact the lives of millions of people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Africa and the Global South.

With the changing times, and shifting geopolitical situation, Professor Osakwe, in this insightful interview, argues that BRICS+ has the potential to drive significant economic growth and development across Africa. In this evolving process, he has further identified Nigeria in Diaspora throughout world, who can be uplifted to play an important role on the BRICS+ platform. The most essential factor here is the fact that Nigeria is currently in the “partner state” category awaiting to become a full-fledged member of BRICS+ in the near future. Here are the interview excerpts:

In practical terms, how would you characterize NIDO Africa in the context of the popular slogan “Africa We Want” as endorsed by the continental organization, the African Union (AU)?

Professor Jude Osakwe: In the context of the popular slogan “Africa We Want,” NIDO Africa can be characterized as a key organization working towards the vision of a united, integrated, and prosperous Africa. NIDO Africa brings together Nigerian professionals in the diaspora to contribute their skills, expertise, and resources to the development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. This aligns with the African Union’s (AU) goal of fostering unity, solidarity, cohesion, and cooperation among African nations. NIDO Africa’s focus on promoting economic growth, trade, and investment across Africa reflects the AU’s commitment to creating a prosperous and self-reliant continent.

Does Nigeria, as a West African economic power, face similar challenges for integrating and uniting its nationals for development? How would you assess Nigeria’s economy today under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu?

PJO: Nigeria, as a West African economic power, faces similar challenges to other African nations in terms of integrating and uniting its population for development. These challenges include political instability, corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and income inequality. Nigeria’s economy has been heavily reliant on oil exports, which has led to a lack of diversification and vulnerability to fluctuations in global oil prices. While there have been some efforts to diversify the economy and promote non-oil sectors, much work remains to be done to create sustainable and inclusive growth.

Judging from above, NIDO Africa is perhaps prioritizing economic sectors such as agriculture and industry, and increasing exports in the framework of AfCFTA. How and what approach do you envisage in creasing value-added exportable goods? Besides internal market, why external markets are important for NIDO Africa?

PJO: NIDO Africa’s focus on agriculture and industry, as well as increasing exports, aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote intra-African trade, industrialization, and economic diversification. To increase value-added exportable goods, NIDO Africa can prioritize the development of local industries and the promotion of innovation and technology. This can be achieved through partnerships with local and international organizations, the provision of training and capacity building, and the facilitation of access to finance and markets. External markets are important for NIDO Africa as they provide additional opportunities for trade and investment, as well as access to new technologies, knowledge, and expertise.

(A) To increase value-added exportable goods in the sectors of agriculture and industry, NIDO Africa could adopt the following approaches:

(i) Encourage innovation and research: NIDO Africa can invest in research and development to improve production processes, create new products, and enhance the quality of existing ones. This will not only increase the value of exportable goods but also make them more competitive in the global market.

(ii) Promote skills development and capacity building: NIDO Africa can collaborate with educational institutions and training centers to provide specialized training and skill development programs for workers in the agriculture and industry sectors. This will improve productivity, efficiency, and the overall quality of exportable goods.

(iii) Facilitate access to finance: NIDO Africa can work with financial institutions to create financing options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agriculture and industry sectors. This will help them to scale up their operations, invest in new technologies, and expand their export capacity.

(iv) Foster partnerships and collaborations: NIDO Africa can encourage partnerships and collaborations between local businesses, international companies, and research institutions to share knowledge, resources, and expertise. This will create synergies that can lead to the development of innovative products and services that are competitive in the global market.

(v) Advocate for favourable policies and trade agreements: NIDO Africa can lobby for policies and trade agreements that support the growth and competitiveness of the agriculture and industry sectors. This includes advocating for the removal of trade barriers, the provision of tax incentives, and the establishment of special economic zones.

(B) External markets are important for NIDO Africa for several reasons:

(i) Diversification of markets: By expanding into external markets, NIDO Africa can reduce its dependence on a single market and minimize the risks associated with fluctuations in demand, supply, and prices.

(ii) Increased revenue: Exporting goods to external markets can generate additional revenue for businesses and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

(iii) Technological and knowledge transfer: Engaging in trade with other countries can facilitate the transfer of technology and knowledge, leading to the development of new products, processes, and services.

(iv) Enhanced competitiveness: Exporting to external markets can help businesses to improve their competitiveness by exposing them to new challenges and opportunities.

(v) Economic integration: Participating in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can help to promote economic integration and cooperation among African countries, leading to the development of a more prosperous and stable continent.

Can you also discuss the economic advantages of Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the ‘partner state’ category of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)?

PJO: Nigeria, as a member of the BRICS partner state category, can benefit from economic advantages such as access to a larger market, increased investment opportunities, and technology transfer. Nigeria can leverage its position to attract investment from BRICS countries in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and agriculture. Additionally, Nigeria can benefit from the BRICS’ focus on promoting South-South cooperation and supporting the development of African countries.

NIDO Africa’s priority is to increase trade, most probably, to the United States. Does Nigeria support de-dollarizing U.S. currency? What is African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and its future prospects for NIDO Africa?

PJO: NIDO Africa’s priority to increase trade aligns with the goals of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which aims to promote economic growth and development in Africa by providing duty-free access to the US market for certain African exports. While Nigeria is a beneficiary of AGOA, there is potential for further expansion of trade relations between the two countries. De-dollarizing the US currency may not necessarily be a priority, as the US remains an important trading partner for Nigeria and Africa as a whole. However, diversifying trading partners and currencies can help to mitigate risks and promote economic resilience. The future prospects of AGOA for NIDO Africa will depend on the ability of both Nigeria and the US to maintain a strong and mutually beneficial trade relationship, as well as the continued commitment of the US to support African economic development.