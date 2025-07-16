2027 Election: Atiku Resigns from PDP, Joins New Political Coalition

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation letter, dated July 14, 2025, was shared publicly by media personality Dele Momodu. The letter was addressed to the Chairman of PDP’s Jada 1 Ward in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In the letter, Atiku wrote: “Dear Chairman,

Letter of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect.

I am deeply grateful for the opportunities the party has given me. Serving as Vice President for two terms and running as the party’s presidential candidate twice were major highlights of my political journey.

As one of the founding members of the PDP, this decision is not an easy one. However, I believe the direction the party is currently heading no longer aligns with the founding values we once shared.

It is with a heavy heart that I make this move, acknowledging the differences that can no longer be reconciled.

I wish the party and its leadership all the best moving forward. Thank you once again for the support over the years.”

Atiku, along with other prominent political figures, has recently joined a new coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which they say offers a better alternative for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other key figures in the coalition include Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola.