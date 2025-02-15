Nigeria to Pay Salaries of 28,000 Health Workers After USAID Funding Cut

The Nigerian government has announced plans to take over the salaries of 28,000 health workers who were previously paid through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This follows the recent suspension of USAID’s global funding, which has affected healthcare programs in many countries, including Nigeria.

The decision to halt USAID operations was made under the Donald Trump administration, causing concerns about the impact on critical health programmes such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS treatment.

Many experts fear that without this financial support, progress in combating these diseases could be reversed.

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, discussed the situation on Channels Television’s Hard Copy programme.

He assured Nigerians that the government is prepared to handle the transition and ensure that essential health services continue without major disruptions.

Pate acknowledged that Nigeria has historically relied on international funding for healthcare but stated that the government is now focused on reducing this dependency.

He noted that the country is working towards strengthening its health system by improving infrastructure, increasing investments, and expanding healthcare training programs.

According to him, the Nigerian government is prioritizing primary healthcare, advanced medical infrastructure, and local drug production.

He revealed that over 70% of drugs and nearly all medical devices used in Nigeria are imported, which puts pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The government aims to reverse this trend by encouraging local production.

To support these efforts, the Federal Executive Council recently approved nearly $1 billion in funding for healthcare projects across the country.

This initiative is expected to improve service delivery and ensure that Nigerians continue to receive quality medical care despite the USAID funding freeze.

The USAID funding cut directly affects thousands of Nigerian health workers who were being paid through the program. Pate confirmed that the government has assessed the financial implications and is committed to integrating these workers into the national payroll.

He stressed that while external assistance has been valuable, Nigeria must take full responsibility for its healthcare system.

He also called on state governments and the private sector to contribute to strengthening the sector, as public health funding alone cannot meet all the nation’s needs.

Despite the funding setback, Pate expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to sustain healthcare programs.

He explained that the government is focused on mobilizing resources, improving regulatory frameworks, and ensuring that essential medicines remain accessible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...