Apple Set to Revamp Siri with Advanced AI

Apple is working on a new version of Siri, integrating cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) to enhance its conversational abilities, as reported by Bloomberg.

This upgrade aims to address the gap in Apple’s AI offerings, as competitors like Google have already introduced more fluid and natural voice assistants.

Expected to debut in spring 2026, the revamped Siri will offer a more engaging user experience, fully replacing the current Siri interface.

It will also retain the functionality of accessing personal data and apps, similar to the voice models used by OpenAI.

In the interim, Apple has partnered with third-party companies, including OpenAI, to power AI features on iPhones.

ChatGPT will be integrated into Apple Intelligence starting in December, with potential collaborations with other AI providers, including Google and Anthropic, under discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...