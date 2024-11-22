WhatsApp Introduces Voice Message Transcripts

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that converts voice messages into text, making it easier to follow conversations when you’re on the go or in noisy environments.

This move brings the app in line with similar functionality in Apple’s iOS 17 update.

The voice message transcript feature allows users to view transcriptions of audio messages directly on their devices, ensuring privacy by processing the text locally.

To use it, simply go to the “Chats” section in settings, activate the “Voice message transcripts” option, and choose your preferred language.

Once enabled, you can transcribe individual messages by long-pressing the voice message and selecting “transcribe.”

Currently, WhatsApp supports several languages across different platforms, including English, Spanish, and French on iOS, and English, Portuguese, and Spanish on Android.

More languages are expected to be added in the future.

