5000 Nigerians Die Annually from Lassa Fever – NOA Warns

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has revealed that Lassa fever claims the lives of about 5,000 Nigerians every year, with an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 people infected annually.

Dr. Lanre Onilu, Director-General of the agency, shared these figures during a press briefing that marked the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign aimed at combating the spread of the virus.

He noted that, as of October 2024, Lassa fever had been confirmed in 28 states, with over 1,000 reported cases and 174 deaths.

Dr. Onilu stressed the importance of spreading awareness, especially in rural areas, to help prevent further outbreaks. He emphasized that Lassa fever poses a heightened threat during the dry season, and urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures.

The campaign, which involves collaboration between the NOA, NCDC, and other health agencies, aims to educate citizens on how to reduce infection rates.

The NOA’s state director, Dr. Bitrus Idoko, added that the number of Lassa fever cases reported may be much lower than the actual figures.

He also warned against eating the multiple mammet rat, a known carrier of the virus.

The agency is calling for the testing of travelers returning from endemic regions to curb the spread of the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...