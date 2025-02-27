APGA Pegs Anambra Governorship Forms at N30m, Slashes Cost for Female Aspirants, PWDs by 50%

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on Thursday announced its decision to slash the cost of Expressions of Interest, EoI, and Nomination Forms for female aspirants and aspirants living with disabilities in the November 8, 2025, Governorship Election in Anambra State.

The party also announced a cost of N5 million for the Expression of Interest form and N25 million for the Nomination form.

A statement on Thursday by Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the National Organizing Secretary, APGA, made this known and said the sale and return of both forms will be done at the APGA Headquarters, Abuja, from tomorrow, February 28, to March 20, 2025.

It said the ward congresses for the election of ad-hoc delegates for the primary elections will be held on March 8th, while the Special State Congress and Primary Election will be held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, on April 5th, 2025.

The party revealed that the provisional Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship Primary Election 2025 was approved by its National Executive Committee (NEC), through the National Working Committee (NWC), pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (2) & (3)(b) and 24 of the APGA Constitution 2019, and in compliance with INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2025 Election.

The statement read in part, “Female Aspirants and Aspirants living with Disability shall pay only 50% of the amounts stipulated above for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

“Both Forms are obtainable with ONLY Bank Draft/Managers Cheque (non-refundable) made payable to ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE, ABUJA.

“Upon completion, the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms shall be returned to the National Secretariat, accompanied with proof of payment and all relevant documents stipulated therein.

“The Party reserves the right and discretion to issue Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to credible and eligible Aspirants, any time, before the scheduled primary election.

“All intending Aspirants are strongly urged to ensure strict compliance with the stipulated directives above and the Party’s Electoral Guidelines for Anambra State Governorship Primary Election 2025.

“The dates specified above are subject to change. Consequently, given the vagaries of primary election process, the Party reserves the right to make adjustments/changes to the dates specified above, albeit in strict adherence to the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election.”

As it stands, the incumbent Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who is seeking reelection, is primed to clinch the party’s ticket for the November 8 Governorship Election, as has always been the case in the state.