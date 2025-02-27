A lamentable legislative letdown

Everything that happens at the National Assembly usually generates a lot of attention for Nigerians, and for good reason. Beyond the insularity of the executive

And the clear lack of autonomy of the judiciary in Nigeria’s bent and blighted federalism, it is the legislature that is most open to the public. The transparency the legislature maintains as a key feature of legislative autonomy makes it possible for Nigerians to penetrate the assembly occasionally and monitor what goes on there.

It has been frankly difficult to monitor given what is served there every now and then as Nigerians have come to see the worst of those who would represent them. Legislative debates are not to be without heated arguments and contention but what is a legislator without composure, without the cool head that serves so well in moments of crisis.

Yet, Nigerian legislators lose their heads so easily. With many state houses of assembly eager to copy what goes on at the National Assembly, a blotted copybook bloated by egregious practices is being passed from one legislature to another with devastating consequences for Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, was never meant to be there. She participated in the election held in 2023, won handily but was robbed of her mandate in broad daylight. It took an epic legal battle for her to wrest her ticket back with the Court of Appeal crashing the final nail into the electoral coffin of Mohammed Ohiare who had worked hand in hand with Yahaya Bello, the former Governor of Kogi State, to temporarily deny her of her ticket.

She was duly sworn in as a senator but the battles have simply not let up for the lawyer and social entrepreneur who has not disappointed her people. More than her ongoing feud with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, her stellar representation of her people has left them rather stunned at the sudden deluge of dividends of democracy pouring into a zone that had suffered neglect for decades.

The latest installment of the feud between the senate president and Godswill Akpabio featured a contention over seating arrangements. While senator Natasha argued that her seating position was altered in a way and manner that was disrespectful to her office, the Senate President insisted that she had no option but to move.

The can of worms has since flown open with a billion Naira suit filed at the FCT High Court by Senator Natasha for defamation.

The two senators must hold their horses in what is quickly turning into a tasteless, tactless feud. The senate president who irks many Nigerians to no end fired the first salvo when he made unnecessary and distastefully misogynistic remarks about Senator Natasha Akpoti in her early days as a senator. He has since doubled down on those remarks.

She has alleged victimization, and many Nigerians are wondering if it has anything to do with her gender. It better not. Nigerian women face an uphill task in trying to gain visibility in politics. The few who have courageously shattered the glass ceiling must not be made to feel like they are victims of their success or an unfortunate gender bias.

The Senate president must show more dignity and decorum in dealing with her and other female members of the Red Chambers. It does not take much. Neither is it asking for too much.

Senator Natasha deserves an apology which may never come. But that apology is far less important to Nigerians and women in politics than women getting the space their contributions compel and deserve.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com