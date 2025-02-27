Instagram Considers Separate App for Reels

Meta is exploring the possibility of launching a standalone app for Instagram Reels, according to a report from The Information.

The move is said to be part of an effort to improve recommendations for both new and existing users in the U.S.

The project, reportedly named “Project Ray,” could also include longer videos, extending up to three minutes.

Instagram’s current platform features a mix of photos, Stories, and videos, but many users feel the app has become overloaded with video content, making it less of a photo-sharing space.

If Reels gets its own app, Instagram could shift focus back to its original format while allowing short-form videos to thrive separately.

Meta has not officially commented on the development.

Recently, the company introduced a video editing app called Edits, aimed at competing with TikTok’s CapCut.

Meta has also been actively paying creators to promote Instagram on other platforms and offering high incentives for exclusive Reels content.