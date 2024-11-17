APC Leader Praises INEC, Security Agencies for Peaceful Ondo Election

The APC Deputy National Chairman for the North, Hon. Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring a smooth and peaceful governorship election in Ondo State.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday where he came to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s re-election campaign, Dalori expressed satisfaction with how the election was conducted.

He said concerns about possible violence, reminiscent of the 1983 election crisis in the old Ondo State, were effectively addressed by the proactive efforts of the police and military.

According to him, no incidents of violence were reported across the state’s 18 local government areas.

Dalori applauded INEC and the security forces, saying, “The National Working Committee (NWC) appreciates the excellent job done by INEC and all the security agencies in Ondo State.”

He also expressed confidence in APC’s victory and called on opposition parties and Ondo State residents to support the incoming APC government for better governance and the delivery of democratic benefits.

The election was marked by the active participation of prominent APC leaders, including the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the APC Governors’ Forum Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...