APC Is Now The Biggest Party In Anambra- Ukachukwu Boasts, Vows To Unseat Soludo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has vowed to end Anambra’s one-party dominance, promising to deliver the state to the ruling party in the November 8 election..

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Monday after receiving the APC flag from President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Ukachukwu flanked by his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife said the President has tasked them with the mission of flipping Anambra into APC control.

“The President has given us a clear charge bring Anambra to the centre. That’s exactly what we’re going to do,” Ukachukwu said. “Anambra can’t remain a one-party state.”

Recounting Tinubu’s recent visit to the state, Ukachukwu described the warm reception as a sign that the APC’s ground game is strong and the people are ready for change.

The former APGA chieftain claimed the defection of his political machinery has left the once-dominant party hollow.

“I was a senatorial candidate under APGA. I left with all my supporters, and now even Labour Party, YPP, and over 80 political groups are aligning with us. APC is now the biggest party in Anambra.” He said.

He dismissed concerns over incumbent advantage, pointing to past electoral upsets in states like Zamfara and Imo.

“It’s not new. Incumbents have lost before even in Anambra. This is a movement, and we’re confident of victory.”

With bold rhetoric and presidential backing, Ukachukwu has set the tone for what promises to be a heated race for Anambra’s top seat.