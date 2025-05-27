Don’t Let Exams Clash with Salah- MURIC Warns

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has issued a stern warning to Nigerian tertiary institutions to avoid scheduling examinations during the upcoming Salah festivities or face consequences.

In a statement released Tuesday, May 27, 2025, MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, decried the alleged habit of some institutions holding exams during Muslim holidays, calling it “insensitive, repressive, and provocative.”

“It’s a calculated attempt to discomfort Muslim students and staff.” Akintola said, noting that clashes with Salah a federally recognized holiday could spark unrest on campuses already grappling with tensions.

MURIC cited recent reports of exam dates overlapping with Salah celebrations, but applauded institutions that promptly adjusted their timetables.

With Salah expected to fall on Friday, June 7 or Saturday, June 8, the group is urging schools to leave a two-to-three-day buffer around the holiday.

“Would these same institutions dare fix exams on Christmas Day? Respect for all religions must be equal.” Akintola challenged.

He emphasized that failure to respect religious holidays could force MURIC to escalate matters to the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“Academic culture should be rooted in dialogue, inclusiveness, and sensitivity. This is not just about religion it’s about justice.” He said.